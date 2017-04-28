|
Bonnesen CT, Toftager M, Madsen KR, Wehner SK, Jensen MP, Rosing JA, Laursen B, Rod NH, Due P, Krølner RF. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e95.
Centre for Intervention Research in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, National Institute of Public Health, University of Southern Denmark, Studiestræde 6, 1455, Copenhagen, Denmark.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
31969134
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of low well-being, perceived stress and unhealthy behaviours is high among high school students, but few interventions have addressed these problems. The aim of this paper is to present a study protocol of a cluster randomised controlled trial evaluating the Healthy High School (HHS) intervention programme. The intervention programme is designed to improve well-being (primary outcome) by preventing 1) stress and promoting 2) sleep, 3) sense of community, 4) physical activity (PA) and 5) regular and healthy meals among high school students in Denmark.
Language: en
High school; Meal habits; Physical activity; Randomised controlled trial; Sedentary behaviour; Sense of community; Sleep; Stress; Study design; Well-being