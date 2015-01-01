Abstract

Objectives: Large numbers of older Americans have a history of military service, which may be positively or negatively associated with mental health in late life. We reviewed literature with the aim of better understanding the mental health needs of older Veterans.Methods: Articles included those published in 2009-2018 and focused on prevalence/risk for mental illness and suicide among older Veterans; utilization of mental health services; effectiveness of evidence-based behavioral treatments; and pertinent care delivery models.Results: Older Veterans are generally resilient. A significant minority experience mental health concerns that are associated with poor outcomes including a substantial number of suicides. Most published research is based on the approximately one third of Veterans who use the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) for care. Older Veterans with mental health diagnoses are less likely to utilize mental health services compared to younger Veterans, but as likely to benefit once engaged. Integrated care models in primary and geriatric care settings are promising.Conclusions: Aging Veterans are a large subset of Americans whose mental health needs are complex and deserve attention.Clinical Implications: Clinicians should ask about history of military service (i.e., Veteran status) and utilize available resources when providing care for older Veterans.

