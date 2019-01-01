SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Deichman JJ, Graves JM, Klein TA, Mackelprang JL. Concussion 2019; 4(4): CNC68.

School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Victoria, 3122, Australia.

10.2217/cnc-2019-0010

31969987

PMC6964230

AIM: Despite the rising incidence of emergency department (ED) visits for sports-related concussion, the frequency and characteristics of youth leaving before being seen are unknown.

METHODOLOGY: National estimates of ED visits for sports-related head injuries among youth (10-18 years) were generated for 2006-2017 using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. Logistic regression models estimated the odds of leaving without being seen across patient characteristics and time.

RESULTS: From 2006 to 2017, 985,966 (95% CI: 787,296-1,184,637) ED visits were identified for sports-related concussions, of which 5015 (95% CI: 3024-7006) left without being seen.

CONCLUSION: Youth with sports-related concussion must receive timely care and ED improvements may reduce rates of leaving without being seen.

adolescents; disparities; emergency medicine; equity; race; youth

