Deichman JJ, Graves JM, Klein TA, Mackelprang JL. Concussion 2019; 4(4): CNC68.
School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Victoria, 3122, Australia.
(Copyright © 2019, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
31969987
AIM: Despite the rising incidence of emergency department (ED) visits for sports-related concussion, the frequency and characteristics of youth leaving before being seen are unknown.
adolescents; disparities; emergency medicine; equity; race; youth