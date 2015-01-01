Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nerium oleander is a plant that is frequently grown in gardens and public areas. N. oleander is distributed originally in subtropical Asia but is now growing in many parts of the world, such as the United States, Australia, China, and Middle East countries. Pharmacological effects of plant including antinociceptive, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer activity were reported, but the potential toxic effects of all parts of the shrub either fresh or dried on animal and human body were documented.



METHOD: The data of this review article were obtained from Medline/Pubmed, Scopus and Google Scholar databases in English until September 2019. To include all publications in this field, keywords such as N. oleander and toxicity were used.



RESULTS: The poisoning effects of plant or their active alkaloids induced infiltration of cells with hemorrhage and sever negative changes in the lung, induce lesions, and infiltration of inflammatory cells into the portal spaces with scattered necrosis of hepatocytes in the liver, cardiac toxicity of the plant in the heart were included, induced varying degrees of hemorrhage, myocardial degeneration, and necrosis. It also induced arrhythmia, sinus bradycardia, and prolonged P-R interval in electrocardiographic records.



CONCLUSIONS: The toxic effects of N. oleander are mostly related to its inhibitory effects on the Na+-K+ ATPase pump in the cellular membrane. However, the exact molecular mechanism involved in the toxicity of N. oleander is not clear.

