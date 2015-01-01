|
Farkhondeh T, Kianmehr M, Kazemi T, Samarghandian S, Khazdair MR. Hum. Exp. Toxicol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Cardiovascular Diseases Research Center, Birjand University of Medical Sciences, Birjand, Iran.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
31971021
INTRODUCTION: Nerium oleander is a plant that is frequently grown in gardens and public areas. N. oleander is distributed originally in subtropical Asia but is now growing in many parts of the world, such as the United States, Australia, China, and Middle East countries. Pharmacological effects of plant including antinociceptive, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer activity were reported, but the potential toxic effects of all parts of the shrub either fresh or dried on animal and human body were documented.
Nerium oleander; organs; toxicity