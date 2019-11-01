|
Citation
Chen JK, Wu C, Chang CW, Wei HS. J. Affect. Disord. 2019; 263: 396-404.
Affiliation
Department of Social Work, National Taipei University, Taiwan. Electronic address: hswei@mail.ntpu.edu.tw.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31969270
Abstract
BACKGROUND: While a link between parental depression and adolescent school victimization is frequently hypothesized, studies on this association have shown mixed results. In addition, adolescent depression has been considered a potential psychosocial mechanism underlying the link between parental depression and adolescent school victimization. However, studies to support this proposition are lacking. This paper examines the direct effect of parental depression on adolescent victimization by peers and teachers in school as well as indirect effect through adolescent depression in an Asian context (Taiwan) and further examines differences in the interrelationships of parental depression, adolescent depression, and school victimization by peers and teachers across gender and school age groups.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; Depression; School violence; Victimization