Abstract

PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: This commentary demonstrates the need for culturally adapted interventions to support informal caregivers (care partners) of adults with traumatic brain injuries (TBI), proposes and supports an evidence-based intervention, Problem-Solving Training (PST), uniquely suitable for cultural adaptation for Latinx care partners, and describes several considerations and concrete suggestions for initial cultural adaption of PST for Latinx care partners of adults with TBI.



RESULTS: Caregiving among Latinxs is rooted in cultural values and norms that may facilitate or challenge family coping and adaptation after TBI in the United States. Evidence-based interventions to address emotional distress, health, and caregiver burden are needed for Latinx care partners, but must first be translated and adapted to address language and cultural values. Compared with other cognitive and behavioral evidence-based interventions, PST is ideal for cultural adaptation, as the problem-solving process is driven by, and therefore sensitive and responsive to, care partners and their individual values and situations.



CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS: Adapting evidence-based problem-solving interventions like PST ("Descubriendo Soluciones Juntos") to be culturally tailored and culturally sensitive for Spanish-speaking Latinx care partners of adults with TBI could reduce existing health disparities and improve the health, well-being, and quality of life of these care partners. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en