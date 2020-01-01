|
Citation
Vega M, Nabasny A, Juengst SB. Rehabil. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
31971433
Abstract
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: This commentary demonstrates the need for culturally adapted interventions to support informal caregivers (care partners) of adults with traumatic brain injuries (TBI), proposes and supports an evidence-based intervention, Problem-Solving Training (PST), uniquely suitable for cultural adaptation for Latinx care partners, and describes several considerations and concrete suggestions for initial cultural adaption of PST for Latinx care partners of adults with TBI.
Language: en