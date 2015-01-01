Abstract

The popularity of e-cigarettes (vaping) has been on the rise in recent years, but the adverse effects of vaping have been greatly unknown. In 2019, the use of vaping products has been linked to an outbreak of severe lung disease, some cases of which have progressed to death. One death attributed to vaping is presented with emphasis on the gross and histopathological findings from the autopsy. These findings were correlated with the patient's clinical course and medicolegal investigation to determine the cause of death. To our knowledge, this is the first confirmed death in the United States that was directly attributed to the use of vaping.

