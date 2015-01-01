SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Youmans AJ, Harwood J. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Peoria County Coroner's Office, Peoria, IL.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000533

PMID

31977349

Abstract

The popularity of e-cigarettes (vaping) has been on the rise in recent years, but the adverse effects of vaping have been greatly unknown. In 2019, the use of vaping products has been linked to an outbreak of severe lung disease, some cases of which have progressed to death. One death attributed to vaping is presented with emphasis on the gross and histopathological findings from the autopsy. These findings were correlated with the patient's clinical course and medicolegal investigation to determine the cause of death. To our knowledge, this is the first confirmed death in the United States that was directly attributed to the use of vaping.


Language: en
