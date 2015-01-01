Abstract

Remembering When™ (RW) is a falls and fire prevention program delivered by fire service personnel and homecare organizations to help older adults live safely at home for as long as possible. This study evaluated changes in falls prevention and fire safety behaviors and perceptions and social support associated with falls and residential fires among older adults following delivery of the RW program by fire service personnel. In a convenience sample of adults 65 + years residing in five Iowa communities, 70 received the RW program during a home visit and 75 received the RW program in a group presentation followed by a home visit. Baseline and follow-up telephone interviews were conducted to assess changes in falls and fire safety behaviors, perceptions and social support. Changes were assessed using McNemar's exact test and paired sample t-tests. To control for dependence of 26 households with two participants, one participant was randomly selected and included in the analysis (n = 119). The RW program improved falls and residential fire prevention behaviors among older adults. Perceived efficacy to prevent falls increased from baseline (p = 0.047). Perceived susceptibility (p = 0.021) and control of fires (p = 0.000) increased while perceived severity (p = 0.025) and fear of residential fires (p = 0.019) decreased when compared to baseline. The proportion of participants reporting discussing falls with friends and family increased (p < 0.001), and more participants reported discussing fire prevention with healthcare professionals (p = 0.039). Fire service personnel can be effective deliverers of falls prevention information to older adults.

Language: en