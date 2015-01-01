SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Burgess JL, Hoppe-Jones C, Griffin SC, Zhou JJ, Gulotta JJ, Wallentine DD, Moore PK, Valliere EA, Weller SR, Beitel SC, Flahr LM, Littau SR, Dearmon-Moore D, Zhai J, Jung AM, Garavito F, Snyder SA. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Community, Environment and Policy, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona (Dr Burgess, Dr Griffin, Ms Littau, Ms Dearmon-Moore, Ms Garavito); Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona (Dr. Hoppe-Jones, Mr. Beitel, Ms, Flahr, Dr. Snyder); Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona (Dr Zhou, Dr Zhai, Ms Jung); Tucson Fire Department, Tucson, Arizona (Mr Gulotta, Mr Wallentine, Mr Moore); Scottsdale Fire Department, Scottsdale, Arizona (Mr Valliere, Mr Weller).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000001815

PMID

31977921

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evaluate the effectiveness of firefighter exposure reduction interventions.

METHODS: Fireground interventions included use of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) by engineers, entry team wash down, contaminated equipment isolation, and personnel showering and washing of gear upon return to station. Urinary polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon metabolites (PAH-OHs) were measured after structural fire responses before and after intervention implementation. Separately, infrared sauna use following live-fire training was compared to standard post-fire care in a randomized trial.

RESULTS: The fireground interventions significantly reduced mean total urinary post-fire PAH-OHs in engineers (-40.4%, 95%CI -63.9%, -2.3%) and firefighters (-36.2%, 95%CI -56.7%, -6.0%) but not captains (-11.3% 95%CI -39.4%, 29.9%). Sauna treatment non-significantly reduced total mean PAH-OHs by -43.5% (95%CI -68.8%, 2.2%).

CONCLUSIONS: The selected fireground interventions reduced urinary PAH-OHs in engineers and firefighters. Further evaluation of infrared sauna treatment is needed.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print