Abstract

The aim of this study was to analyze the effect of two types of physical activity, dance, and general exercises, on balance in older women. Study participants comprised two groups of women. The participants attended 45-min DMT (n = 20) or GRE sessions (n = 19) three times per week for 12 weeks. Before and after the training, the participants underwent the Postural Stability Test, the Limits of Stability Test, and the Fall Risk Test. Improvement of the balance was confirmed for only one test both for the dance group and the general exercises group.

