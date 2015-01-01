Abstract

BACKGROUND: An airframe parachute ("Chute") available in certain aircraft is designed to lower the airplane safely to the ground for emergency situations that occur 500 ft (152 m) above ground level (AGL): the "Chute altitude envelope." This study will explore the change in Chute use before and after 2012 to better understand factors that increased usage and improved accident outcomes.METHODS: Using the public National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) accident database from January 1, 2001, through August 31, 2018, a regression model was developed to identify factors that may predict Chute use.RESULTS: In accidents occurring after January 1, 2013, pilots were 5 times more likely to use the Chute, while 2.9 times less likely to use the Chute when the accident involved pilot-related causes. The presence of passengers did not predict Chute use. Injuries were likely to be more severe when the Chute was used outside the Chute altitude envelope.DISCUSSION: In contrast to General Aviation (GA) overall, accidents outcomes in aircraft equipped with a Chute have seen great improvements between 2013 and 2018, with increased use of the Chute and improved injury outcomes.



RESULTS suggest that changes to pilot training in 2012 have increased the social acceptance of Chute use.



RESULTS highlight increased risk of injury outcomes for Chute use in accidents that occur outside the Chute altitude envelope.Kirby J. Social acceptance of increased usage of the ballistic parachute system in a general aviation aircraft. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2020; 91(2):86-90.

