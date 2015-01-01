|
Kirby J. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2020; 91(2): 86-90.
(Copyright © 2020, Aerospace Medical Association)
31980046
BACKGROUND: An airframe parachute ("Chute") available in certain aircraft is designed to lower the airplane safely to the ground for emergency situations that occur 500 ft (152 m) above ground level (AGL): the "Chute altitude envelope." This study will explore the change in Chute use before and after 2012 to better understand factors that increased usage and improved accident outcomes.METHODS: Using the public National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) accident database from January 1, 2001, through August 31, 2018, a regression model was developed to identify factors that may predict Chute use.RESULTS: In accidents occurring after January 1, 2013, pilots were 5 times more likely to use the Chute, while 2.9 times less likely to use the Chute when the accident involved pilot-related causes. The presence of passengers did not predict Chute use. Injuries were likely to be more severe when the Chute was used outside the Chute altitude envelope.DISCUSSION: In contrast to General Aviation (GA) overall, accidents outcomes in aircraft equipped with a Chute have seen great improvements between 2013 and 2018, with increased use of the Chute and improved injury outcomes.
