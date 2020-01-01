|
Rao S, Stino A, Seraji-Bozorgzad N, Shah AK, Basha MM. Epilepsy Res. 2020; 160: e106281.
Department of Neurology, Wayne State University, 4201 St Antoine, 8C UHC, Detroit, MI, 48201, USA. Electronic address: mmerhi@med.wayne.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
31981794
OBJECTIVE: In the general population, injury related to seizures often involves falls, head trauma, soft tissue injuries, burns and fractures. Additionally, postictal deleterious behavior changes can by experienced by patients. We seek to identify the risk for seizure-related injury (SRI) and postictal aggression (PIA) in patients with refractory epilepsy.
Injury; Patient questionnaire; Postictal aggression; Postictal delirium; Refractory epilepsy; Seizures