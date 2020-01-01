Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In the general population, injury related to seizures often involves falls, head trauma, soft tissue injuries, burns and fractures. Additionally, postictal deleterious behavior changes can by experienced by patients. We seek to identify the risk for seizure-related injury (SRI) and postictal aggression (PIA) in patients with refractory epilepsy.



METHODS: Self-reported SRI and PIA were gathered through a seizure questionnaire as part of the epilepsy center's seizure safety protocol. Retrospective review of questionnaire, clinical course, and demographic data was completed. Statistical analysis of variables of interest was done using nonparametric methods.



RESULTS: 126 patient questionnaires were completed over a one-year duration. Most patients reported seizure related injury (56.3 %) and postictal aggression (52.4 %). Increased disease duration was associated with seizure related injury and its severity (Kwallis p = 0.025), with number of antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) as significant factors (p = 0.012). Postictal aggression was also associated with a longer duration of epilepsy (Ranksum p = 0.037, t-test p = 0.04) and higher seizure frequency (p = 0.017). Patients who reported seizure related injury and postictal aggression were on more AEDs (p = 0.0003, p = 0.01, respectively), with first-generation AEDs being most contributory.



CONCLUSION: The majority of patients with seizures report seizure-related injuries and postictal aggression. Duration and AED regimen are significant risk factors and screening practices can potentially guide safety measures and recommendations.



