Abstract

Introduction: Organophosphorous compound poisoning is one of the most common poisonings in India. The increase in pesticide use for agriculture has paralleled the increase in the use of these products for deliberate self harm. This needs a set biochemical parameter in addition to a clinical diagnosis. The study intends to provide a valuable prognostic marker in the management of organophosphorous compound poisoning.



Material: To study the levels of serum pseudo cholinesterase as a prognostic marker in patients with organophosphorous compound poisoning. A total 50 number of patients with history of consumption of organophosphorous compounds were admitted, investigated and followed up. Final outcome evaluated.



Observations: In the study it was noted that 82% were suicidal and 18.1% were of accidental poisoning. Organophosphate compound poisoning is more common in males. Male and female ratio was 2.57:1 Maximum number of cases in our study (5.6%) was seen in age group of 21 – 34 years. 86% of cases were below 40 years. Most of cases were laborers in our study. 100% of cases in present study showed low pseudo cholinesterase activity on admission.



Conclusions: In early stages of organophosphorous poisoning, determining pseudo cholinesterase activity forms a reliable diagnostic test.The study also shows that better prognosis is directly proportional to higher rise in enzyme activity.

