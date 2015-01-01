|
Ashwini B. J. Assoc. Physicians India 2020; 68(1): e104.
Affiliation
Rangaraya Medical College.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Physicians of India)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
31979959
Abstract
Introduction: Organophosphorous compound poisoning is one of the most common poisonings in India. The increase in pesticide use for agriculture has paralleled the increase in the use of these products for deliberate self harm. This needs a set biochemical parameter in addition to a clinical diagnosis. The study intends to provide a valuable prognostic marker in the management of organophosphorous compound poisoning.
Language: en