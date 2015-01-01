Abstract

Introduction: Paraquat poisoning is a grave public health problem in Andaman and Nicobar islands of India.

Material: In a cross-sectional study, the information about all cases of acute paraquat poisoning who were admitted to GB Pant Hospital, Port-Blair, in a 12 years period (January 2007 to December 2018) were evaluated.

Observations: A total of 29 referred patients were evaluated with the majority from the early productive age of 16-30 years (68.97%). The case fatality rate was 100%. Most of the incidents took place in South Andaman district (68.97%) and during rainy season (55.17%). Initially, they presented with local symptoms like mouth and throat pain with ulceration (48.27%), vomiting (44.82%), breathlessness (34.48%), epigastric and abdominal pain (31.03%), hematemesis (27.58%), oliguria (20.68%), etc. Later on, major organ dysfunctions like a respiratory failure (65.51%), acute kidney injury (62.08%), acute liver failure (55.17%), cardiac dysfunction (31.03%), multiorgan failure (58.62%), etc ensued. Patients who were referred early had significantly longer hospital stay. Apart from hemodialysis in acute kidney injury patients and steroid pulse, no other modalities showed improved hospital survival duration.

Conclusions: The government should prioritize preventive works in the south Andaman district and during the rainy season to avoid catastrophe each year. Steroid and hemodialysis may be advocated.

