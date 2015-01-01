Abstract

Introduction: Acute poisoning by organophosphosphorous Pesticides (OP) has reached epidemic proportions in developing countries. Their ease of access plays important role in choosing OP as a self-poison. Case reports on acute pancreatitis following acute organophosphorus compound ingestion has been reported, but studies with reference to Pancreatitis is not available. Hence an attempt was made to study Pancreatic involvement through biochemical means.





Materials: Study Design: A prospective Study.

2. PERIOD OF STUDY: 2 years.

3. STUDY AREA: Department of General Medicine, ASRAM, Eluru. • Study group underwent this tests: Hemoglobin, TLC, DLC, Serum Amylase, Serum magnesium.

A. Inclusion Criteria:

• Patients with OP poisoning exposure.

B. Exclusion Criteria:

• Patients with double poisoning • Patients consumed alcohol along with poison.

• Patients with Gall stone Disease and lipid disorders

• Patients on drugs like Azathioprine, 6 – Mercaptoprine, and Pentamidine



Observations:

• Majority of poisonings followed oral ingestion.

• Incidence was higher in age of 21-30 yrs.

• Most common reason for consumption being familial stress.

• Muscarinic signs in the study were miosis, excessive secretions, and respiratory distress.

• Nicotinic effects are muscle weakness and fasciculations.



Conclusions:

• A significant rise in serum amylase level following OP Poisoning leads to complications like convulsions, CNS depression, fasciculations, respiratory failure and poor outcome.

• Hence Serum amylase levels may be considered as marker of organophosphorous intoxication.

Language: en