Citation
Nagabhiru S. J. Assoc. Physicians India 2020; 68(1): e102.
Affiliation
Asram Medical College, Eluru.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Physicians of India)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
31979950
Abstract
Introduction: Acute poisoning by organophosphosphorous Pesticides (OP) has reached epidemic proportions in developing countries. Their ease of access plays important role in choosing OP as a self-poison. Case reports on acute pancreatitis following acute organophosphorus compound ingestion has been reported, but studies with reference to Pancreatitis is not available. Hence an attempt was made to study Pancreatic involvement through biochemical means.
Language: en