Abstract

Introduction: Rodenticides have been an important cause of significant morbidity and mortality in patients with deliberate self harm.Yellow phosphorus a rodenticide is lethal toxin in humans which affects hepatic,cardiovascular,gastrointestinal and renal systems.Since limited studies are available,current study evaluated mortality,complications and treatment options of yellow phosphorus poisoning in tertiary care hospital.



Material: This retrospective study was conducted between january 2017 and january 2019.Subjects more than 15yrs of age with acute poisoning due to yellow phosphorus were included.They were classified into various groups based on age,gender,amount consumed and time delays in receiving hospital care.Various outcomes including incidence in different age groups,amount of poison consumed,proportion of patients died and cured were analysed.Statistical analysis was performed using Mann-whitney and Fishers extract test.P-value of less than 0.05,was considered significant.



Observations: Study enrolled total of 200 cases, majority of subjects belonged to 20-29 yrs.Mortality rate of 80% was observed among subjects with known outcome.Complications noted were toxic hepatitis,hepatic encephalopathy,myocarditis,respiratory failure and shock.Highest rate of survival was noted with N-acetylcysteine.Other treatment options like steroids and exchange transfusion were explored.



Conclusions: Our study shows increased mortality due to lack of specific antidote for yellow phosphorus poisoning.Increased incidence of poisoning was noted in younger age group.Banning of these compounds can be considered.

