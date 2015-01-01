Abstract

BACKGROUND The aim of this study was to investigate the association between sarcopenia and cognitive decline, falls, and hospitalization in a Chinese elderly population. MATERIAL AND METHODS This cross-sectional survey was conducted between November 2018 and May 2019, and enrolled only older adults aged 80 years or over (oldest old). We diagnosed sarcopenia using the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia criteria. Demographic characteristics, disease history, smoking status, drinking status, cognitive function, falls, and hospitalization events in the previous 12 months were acquired by face-to-face interview. Cognitive status was evaluated by the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. Falls was ascertained by the question "Have you fallen down in the last 12 months?" Hospitalization was ascertained by the question "Have you received inpatient care in the past year?" RESULTS A total of 582 participants (aged 80-99 years and 42.3% male) were included. The prevalence of sarcopenia was 21.7% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 17.3-26.2%) and 33.3% (95% CI: 27.4-39.3%) for females and males, respectively. Among the study population, the prevalence of cognitive decline was 60.8%; the proportions of the oldest old who had falls or hospitalization in the past 12 months were 18.1% and 34.3%, respectively. Multivariate analyses showed that sarcopenia was significantly and independently associated with cognitive decline [odds ratio (OR)=1.96, 95% CI: 1.17-3.27] and falls (OR=2.00, 95% CI: 1.17-3.43) but not associated with hospitalization (OR=1.32, 95% CI: 0.83-2.08).



CONCLUSIONS Our results showed that sarcopenia was significantly and independently associated with cognitive decline and falls, but not associated with hospitalization, in the community-dwelling oldest old.

