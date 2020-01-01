|
Lear MK, Perry KM, Stacy SE, Canen EL, Hime SJ, Pepper CM. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 284: e112773.
University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, United States. Electronic address: cpepper@uwyo.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
31981940
Few studies have examined risk factors associated with suicidal ideation and attempts among younger adolescents compared to their high-school aged counterparts. To gain a better understanding of unique risk factors associated with suicidal ideation and attempts among middle-school aged students, the current study employed secondary data analyses on a statewide sample of middle school (6th and 8th grade; n = 7,453) and high school students (10th and 12th grade; n = 5,996) in the United States. Logistic regression analyses were used to determine the effects of fourteen empirically derived risk factors on odds of reporting suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA) in the past year.
Early adolescence; Suicide attempt; Suicide ideation