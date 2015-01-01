|
Citation
|
Gill S, Seth N, Scheme E. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(3): e631.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, NB E3B 5A3, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31979224
|
Abstract
|
Due to the increasing rates of chronic diseases and an aging population, the use of assistive devices for ambulation is expected to grow rapidly over the next several years. Instrumenting these devices has been proposed as a non-invasive way to proactively monitor changes in gait due to the presence of pain or a condition in outdoor and indoor environments. In this paper, we evaluated the effectiveness of a multi-sensor cane in detecting changes in gait due to the presence of simulated gait abnormalities, walking terrains, impaired vision, and incorrect cane lengths. The effectiveness of the instrumented cane was compared with the results obtained directly from a shank-mounted inertial measurement unit.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assistive technologies; cane; cane length; gait; inertial measurement unit (IMU); multi-sensor; proactive monitoring; simulated gait abnormalities; vision; walking terrain