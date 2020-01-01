Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the demographic characteristics, endoscopy results, emerging complications and the final status of caustic intake cases admitted to our emergency department.



METHOD: This study is a retrospective one concerning patients admitted to our emergency department due to caustic ingestion. Demographic characteristics of the patients, complaints while applying to the hospital, physical examination findings, the purpose of caustic intake, the characteristics of corrosive substance taken, times of endoscopy following admission to the emergency department, follow-up times in the emergency department, endoscopic staging and outcome. The data were analyzed through IBM SPSS Statistics Base 22.0 package program.



RESULTS: Seventy four patients participated in the study. 83.8% of corrosive substance intake cases were accidental and 16.2% cases were suicidal intention. While 60.8% of the corrosive substances taken had alkaline property, 36.5% were acidic and 2.7% were found to be unknown substances. 50% of the corrosive substance intakes were sodium hypochlorite. It was seen that endoscopy was performed in 59 patients who accepted endoscopy within an average of 244.07 min after admission to the emergency department. While no damage could be seen in 55.9% of patients following endoscopy, the most common injury was Grade 1 (35.6%).



CONCLUSION: Corrosive substance intake is a rare but potentially devastating poisoning with high morbidity and mortality. Mucosal injury begins within minutes following corrosive intake. Therefore, early endoscopy is helpful in assessing the degree of injury and early discharge from hospital.



