Abstract

PURPOSE: This study explored law enforcement and medical examiner reports about adolescent and young adult deaths by suicide for novel and understudied risk factors and described variability by sexual orientation and gender identity in those risk factors' prevalence. It also sought to explain why the suicide disparity between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, and other sexual/gender minority (LGBTQ+) youth and non-LGBTQ+ youth is wider in adolescence than in young adulthood.



METHODS: This study involved coding of law enforcement and medical examiner reports from the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) for all 394 LGBTQ+ youth who died by suicide in NVDRS participating states between 2013 (the year that NVDRS began coding for sexual orientation and transgender status) and 2016 (the latest year of NVDRS available), along with 394 non-LGBTQ+ cases matched with them on dimensions of sex, urbanicity, race, and military service.



RESULTS: Fifty-nine percent of 12- to 17-year-old LGBTQ+'s cases mentioned an LGBTQ+-specific contributing circumstance, whereas only 30% of 18- to 29-year-old LGBTQ+'s cases mentioned an LGBTQ+-specific contributing circumstance. However, there were 3.6 times as many cases of LGBTQ+ 18- to 29-year-olds as there were of LGBTQ+ 12- to 17-year-olds. Cases of gay males, bisexual males, and bisexual females were particularly likely to include family/peer rejection and bullying as contributing circumstances, while lesbians' cases more often mentioned romantic breakups.



CONCLUSIONS: The LGBTQ+/non-LGBTQ+ suicide disparity may be greater for adolescents because LGBTQ+-specific contributing circumstances are more prevalent among adolescents. Prevention efforts should be tailored to clients' age and specific LGBTQ+ subgroup.



