|
Citation
|
Ream GL. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Social Work, Adelphi University, Garden City, New York. Electronic address: ream@adelphi.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31982330
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study explored law enforcement and medical examiner reports about adolescent and young adult deaths by suicide for novel and understudied risk factors and described variability by sexual orientation and gender identity in those risk factors' prevalence. It also sought to explain why the suicide disparity between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, and other sexual/gender minority (LGBTQ+) youth and non-LGBTQ+ youth is wider in adolescence than in young adulthood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; LGBTQ+; NVDRS; Suicide; Young adult