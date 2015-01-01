SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Randall JR, Pennetta De Oliveira L, Belton K, Voaklander D. J. Agromed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Injury Prevention Centre, School of Public Health, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1059924X.2020.1720881

PMID

31985362

Abstract

Objectives: This study examined news media reporting on farm injuries in Canada for the occurrence of prevention messages and factors related to whether an event was reported in more than one article.Methods: This study used a media database maintained by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA), which stores publicly available news media reports of agricultural injuries and fatalities in Canada. Media reports were obtained for the years 2010 through 2017. Reports were coded as whether they reported a fatal or non-fatal injury, age and gender of those affected, urban or rural media, as well as whether they involved machinery, or were in French. Logistic regression was used to determine which variables predicted an event being reported more than once, and whether a report included a prevention message.Results: The database identified 856 relevant articles. Only 6.3% of the articles included a prevention message, and 34.7% were duplicate articles. Fatal injuries were more likely to be reported in multiple articles (odds ratio: 2.44). There was also significant variation in the occurrence of multiple reports across the years of the study. Prevention messages were more likely to occur when at least one child or female victim was involved in an event. However, only year of publication remained significantly associated with the occurrence of a prevention message in multivariable regression (odds ratio: 0.85).Conclusion: Prevention messages are rare in media reporting of farm injuries and are decreasing over time. Improved reporting is needed to aid in farm injury prevention.


Language: en

Keywords

Wounds and injuries; farms; journalism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print