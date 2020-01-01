SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Séguin M, Dégeilh F, Bernier A, El-Jalbout R, Beauchamp MH. Neuropsychology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, University of Montreal, Sainte-Justine Research Center.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/neu0000618

PMID

31985239

Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can disrupt cognitive, social, and behavioral functioning. Temperament is often used to reflect emotional and behavioral tendencies in young children, but has never been assessed after TBI.

OBJECTIVE: Evaluate whether early TBI disrupts the trajectory of temperament.

METHOD: Primary caregivers of 173 young children (age: 36 ± 12 months) with uncomplicated mild TBI (n = 83), more severe TBI (msTBI; mild complicated, moderate and severe, n = 21) and with orthopedic injuries (n = 69) reported on their child's temperament retrospectively to assess preinjury profiles and at 6 and 18 months postinjury. For each domain of temperament (Surgency, Negative Affectivity, Effortful Control), linear mixed-model analyses were conducted to explore group differences on the rate of change across time.

RESULTS: There were no preinjury temperament differences between groups for any domains, χ²(2) = 2.84; p =.24; χ²(2) = 0.27; p =.87; χ²(2) = 1.47; p =.48. There was a significant effect of group on the rate of change across time for Surgency, χ²(2) = 6.77; p =.03, but not for Negative Affectivity, χ²(2) = 1.47; p =.48, or Effortful Control, χ²(2) = 2.21; p =.33. Children with msTBI showed a lower rate of increase in Surgency compared to children with mild TBI and orthopedic injuries.

CONCLUSIONS: Developmental trajectories of Surgency appear to be affected by msTBI. Disruptions in expected developmental trajectories of temperament could underlie some of the sociobehavioral manifestations of TBI in this young age group. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print