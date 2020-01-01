|
White-Schwoch T, Krizman J, McCracken K, Burgess JK, Thompson EC, Nicol T, Kraus N, Labella CR. Concussion 2020; 4(4): CNC66.
Department of Pediatrics, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL 60611, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
31984138
AIM: Neurosensory tests have emerged as components of sport-related concussion management. Limited normative data are available in healthy, nonconcussed youth athletes. PATIENTS & METHODS/RESULTS: In 2017 and 2018, we tested 108 youth tackle football players immediately before their seasons on the frequency-following response, Balance Error Scoring System, and King-Devick test. We compared results with published data in older and/or and nonathlete populations. Performance on all tests improved with age. Frequency-following response and Balance Error Scoring System results aligned with socioeconomic status. Performance was not correlated across neurosensory domains.
clinical testing; concussion; frequency-following response; sensory systems