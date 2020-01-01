SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

White-Schwoch T, Krizman J, McCracken K, Burgess JK, Thompson EC, Nicol T, Kraus N, Labella CR. Concussion 2020; 4(4): CNC66.

Department of Pediatrics, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL 60611, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

10.2217/cnc-2019-0008

31984138

PMC6964203

AIM: Neurosensory tests have emerged as components of sport-related concussion management. Limited normative data are available in healthy, nonconcussed youth athletes. PATIENTS & METHODS/RESULTS: In 2017 and 2018, we tested 108 youth tackle football players immediately before their seasons on the frequency-following response, Balance Error Scoring System, and King-Devick test. We compared results with published data in older and/or and nonathlete populations. Performance on all tests improved with age. Frequency-following response and Balance Error Scoring System results aligned with socioeconomic status. Performance was not correlated across neurosensory domains.

CONCLUSION: Baseline neurosensory functions in seven 14-year-old male tackle football players are consistent with previously published data.

RESULTS reinforce the need for individual baselines or demographic-specific norms and the use of multiple neurosensory measures in sport-related concussion management.

© 2020 Nina Kraus et al.


Keywords: American football


clinical testing; concussion; frequency-following response; sensory systems

