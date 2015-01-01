|
Citation
|
Nakanishi M, Kuriyama A, Onodera M. Acute Med. Surg. 2020; 7(1): e475.
|
Affiliation
|
Emergency and Critical Care Center Kurashiki Central Hospital Okayama Japan.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31988787
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cardiovascular dysfunction is the main manifestation of β-blocker intoxication; however, respiratory manifestations have rarely been reported. CASE PRESENTATION: A 41-year-old man, who had ingested 300 mg carvedilol in a suicide attempt, was transferred to our emergency department. The patient had wheezing on arrival; however, he had no known history of bronchial asthma. In the absence of signs of heart failure, we gave the patient inhaled procaterol, a short-acting β2 agonist. The wheezing disappeared approximately 60 h after carvedilol ingestion and did not recur thereafter.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bronchospasm; carvedilol; procaterol; wheezing; β‐blocker