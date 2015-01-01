Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sclerodermataceae are known to be poisonous mushrooms; current published reports regarding the toxicity and treatment for Sclerodermataceae poisoning are limited. CASE PRESENTATION: A 66-year-old man was transferred to our hospital with complaints of visual disturbance, lightheadedness, bradycardia, and shock. The patient's medical history included cerebral hemorrhage and alcoholic hepatitis. He had eaten a mushroom growing in his garden, 30 min before arriving at our hospital. We carried out gastric lavage and gave the patient activated charcoal within an hour of mushroom ingestion. Particles of the mushroom were obtained during lavage, and most complaints were relieved immediately. However, the patient remained in shock for <2 h. He was admitted for observation and discharged 2 days later with no complications. The Public Health and Welfare Office later identified the mushroom as Scleroderma albidum.



CONCLUSION: Scleroderma albidum caused muscarinic effects; features of central nervous system toxicity were also apparent.



© 2019 The Authors. Acute Medicine & Surgery published by John Wiley & Sons Australia, Ltd on behalf of Japanese Association for Acute Medicine.

Language: en