|
Citation
|
Katayama Y, Matsuyama T, Kitamura T, Hirose T, Kiguchi T, Sado J, Kiyohara K, Takahashi H, Adachi S, Noda T, Izawa J, Ohnishi M, Shimazu T. Acute Med. Surg. 2020; 7(1): e452.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Traumatology and Acute Critical Medicine Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine Suita Japan.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31988764
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Little is known about the detailed characteristics of patients using gas substances for self-inflicted injury in prehospital settings. The aim of this study was to investigate the characteristics, incidence trends, and outcomes of patients who used gas substances for self-inflicted injury in Osaka City, Japan, using ambulance records.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency; epidemiology; gas substance; incidence; self‐inflicted injury