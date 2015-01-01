|
Citation
Munnik A, Näswall K, Woodward G, Helton WS. Appl. Ergon. 2020; 84: e103032.
Affiliation
University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand. Electronic address: whelton@gmu.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31987515
Abstract
The Sustained Attention to Response Task (SART) is a computer based Go-No-Go response task. Participants respond to frequently occurring neutral stimuli and withhold responses to rare target stimuli. Researchers have suggested the inhibition demands of the SART may mirror those which occur in some firearm accidents. Participants in the present experiment used a simulated nonlethal weapon to subdue threats (images of people holding guns) on large screens. Participants completed a target rich task (high Go low No-Go, like a SART), a target sparse task (low Go/high No-Go), a verbal recall task, and dual versions of the target rich and target sparse tasks with the verbal recall task as the secondary task.
Language: en
Keywords
Friendly-fire; Mindlessness; Motor control; Response inhibition; Sustained attention; fratricide