Citation
Torrats-Espinosa G. Demography 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Data Science Institute, Columbia University, 550 West 120th Street, Northwest Corner 1401, New York, NY, 10027, USA. gerard.torrats@columbia.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Population Association of America, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31989536
Abstract
This study investigates the effect of violent crime on school district-level achievement in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics. The research design exploits variation in achievement and violent crime across 813 school districts in the United States and seven birth cohorts of children born between 1996 and 2002. The identification strategy leverages exogenous shocks to crime rates arising from the availability of federal funds to hire police officers in the local police departments where the school districts operate.
Keywords
Causal inference; Crime; Education; Inequality