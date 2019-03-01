Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Training with a slow and sustained mechanical load, such as standing on one leg, is an effective method for improving balance and increasing lower-extremity strength. Also, visual feedback during motor learning is important in facilitating efficient postural responses and balance skills. In this study, a custom-made visual feedback device was invented to provide the training modality and program based on single-leg standing combined with augmented visual feedback training. This study aimed to investigate the effects of visual feedback training using the custom-made visual feedback device on balance and functional lower-extremity strength in older adults.



METHODS: Thirty-four independent older adults were randomly allocated to a training group (TG) and a control group (CG). The participants in the TG received training with the custom-made visual feedback device. The training duration was three sessions per week, for four weeks. The participants in the CG continued their routine activities. Balance (static and dynamic balances, and balance confidence) and functional lower-extremity strength were assessed pre- and post-training.



RESULTS: Improvements in static balance (sway velocity and limit of balance during one-leg standing with eyes open) and dynamic balance (directional control of limits of stability in the backward direction) were found after training in the TG compared with the CG. No significant differences in balance confidence or functional lower-extremity strength were found between groups after training.



CONCLUSION: In older adults, training with a custom-made visual feedback device could be used to improve both static and dynamic balances, but not balance confidence and functional lower-extremity strength.



Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: en