Citation
Oungphalachai T, Siriphorn A. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2020; 24(1): 199-205.
Affiliation
Human Movement Performance Enhancement Research Unit, Department of Physical Therapy, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand. Electronic address: akkradate.s@chula.ac.th.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31987545
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Training with a slow and sustained mechanical load, such as standing on one leg, is an effective method for improving balance and increasing lower-extremity strength. Also, visual feedback during motor learning is important in facilitating efficient postural responses and balance skills. In this study, a custom-made visual feedback device was invented to provide the training modality and program based on single-leg standing combined with augmented visual feedback training. This study aimed to investigate the effects of visual feedback training using the custom-made visual feedback device on balance and functional lower-extremity strength in older adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Lower-extremity strength; Older adults; Visual feedback training; balance