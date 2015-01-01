Abstract

Compared to national findings, Chicago has both a higher rate of opioid-related overdose death and a markedly different distribution by demographics. The Chicago Department of Public Health analyzed fatal overdoses by level of neighborhood economic hardship. The highest rate of opioid-related deaths occurred in neighborhoods with high economic hardship (36.9 per 100,000 population) compared to medium- (20.5) and low- (12.3) hardship neighborhoods. However, these patterns were not consistent across racial/Hispanic ethnicity subgroups. These data support the need to consider the role of racism and other structural, social, and economic factors when designing interventions to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths.

Language: en