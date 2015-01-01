|
Citation
Rushovich T, Arwady MA, Salisbury-Afshar E, Arunkumar P, Aks S, Prachand N. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Chicago Department of Public Health, Harvard University, Chicago, Illinois.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
31990245
Abstract
Compared to national findings, Chicago has both a higher rate of opioid-related overdose death and a markedly different distribution by demographics. The Chicago Department of Public Health analyzed fatal overdoses by level of neighborhood economic hardship. The highest rate of opioid-related deaths occurred in neighborhoods with high economic hardship (36.9 per 100,000 population) compared to medium- (20.5) and low- (12.3) hardship neighborhoods. However, these patterns were not consistent across racial/Hispanic ethnicity subgroups. These data support the need to consider the role of racism and other structural, social, and economic factors when designing interventions to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths.
Language: en
Keywords
Substance use; health disparities; health equity; opioids; social determinants of health