|
Citation
|
Ferreira RC, Frota MA, de Vasconcelos Filho JE, Bastos APF, Luna GLM, Rolim KMC. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Postgraduate Program in Public Health, University of Fortaleza, Avenida Washington Soares, 1321, Edson Queiroz, Fortaleza, Ceará, 60811-905, Brazil.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31989651
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: At a time and educational context favorable to technologies and innovations, we took the initiative to mobile phone applications (apps) relevant to school violence in an effort to be responsive to a growing public health problem in multiple countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent health; bullying; m-health; school violence; smartphone technology; violence prevention