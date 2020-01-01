SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ferreira RC, Frota MA, de Vasconcelos Filho JE, Bastos APF, Luna GLM, Rolim KMC. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Postgraduate Program in Public Health, University of Fortaleza, Avenida Washington Soares, 1321, Edson Queiroz, Fortaleza, Ceará, 60811-905, Brazil.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.12876

PMID

31989651

Abstract

BACKGROUND: At a time and educational context favorable to technologies and innovations, we took the initiative to mobile phone applications (apps) relevant to school violence in an effort to be responsive to a growing public health problem in multiple countries.

METHODS: In this study, we compared and verified the features of 10 apps for reporting violence in schools. We used a benchmarking tool for integrative review of these mobile apps.

RESULTS: There were 13 apps on the Google Play platform, 11 apps in the App Store, and 5 apps on both platforms, totaling 19 apps. We selected 10 apps for comparative analysis.

CONCLUSIONS: Through benchmarking, we determined the relevant features of the apps with recommendations for improving app development in the future.

© 2020, American School Health Association.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent health; bullying; m-health; school violence; smartphone technology; violence prevention

