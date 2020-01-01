Abstract

BACKGROUND: At a time and educational context favorable to technologies and innovations, we took the initiative to mobile phone applications (apps) relevant to school violence in an effort to be responsive to a growing public health problem in multiple countries.



METHODS: In this study, we compared and verified the features of 10 apps for reporting violence in schools. We used a benchmarking tool for integrative review of these mobile apps.



RESULTS: There were 13 apps on the Google Play platform, 11 apps in the App Store, and 5 apps on both platforms, totaling 19 apps. We selected 10 apps for comparative analysis.



CONCLUSIONS: Through benchmarking, we determined the relevant features of the apps with recommendations for improving app development in the future.



© 2020, American School Health Association.

Language: en