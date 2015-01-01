SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kreibom S, Bartek J, Thelin E, Bellander BM, Deboussar C. Lakartidningen 2020; 117.

Vernacular Title

Behov av bättre riktlinjer vid lätta traumatiska hjärnskador i primärvården - Handläggning uppvisar variation enligt resultat från enkätstudie.

Affiliation

Kliniken för Hjärnskaderehabiliteringen, Danderyds Sjukhus - Stockholm, Sweden - , Sweden.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Sveriges Lakarforbund)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

31990363

Abstract

In Sweden, there are currently no consensus guidelines aimed at the management of patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in a primary care setting. The aim of this study was to assess the need for such guidelines by a web-based, multiple choice, case-based survey asking primary care physicians how they manage mTBI patients in the early (acute) and late (persistent symptoms) stage. The survey demonstrated a more uniform patient management pattern in the acute stage of mTBI, while it revealed a more heterogenous pattern in the later stage. This illustrates the need for consensus guidelines in the management of this patient category in the primary care setting, which was further substantiated by the request for such guidelines by 85% of the physicians participating in the survey.


Language: sv
