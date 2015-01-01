Abstract

Better characterization of acute concussion symptomatology is needed in order to advance clinical and scientific understanding of persistent concussion symptoms. This paper aims to illustrate a novel framework for conceptualizing, collecting, and analyzing concussion symptom data. To that end, we describe the temporal and structural dynamics of acute concussion symptoms at the individual-patient level. Ten recently concussion adolescents and young adults completed 20 days of ecological momentary assessment (EMA) of post-concussion symptoms. Follow-up assessments were completed at 3 months post-injury. Network modeling revealed marked heterogeneity across participants. In the overall sample, temporal patterns explained the most variance in light sensitivity (48%) and the least variance in vomiting (5%). About half of the participants had symptom networks that were sparse after controlling for temporal variation. The other individualized symptom networks were densely interconnected clusters of symptoms. Networks were highly idiosyncratic in nature, yet emotional symptoms (nervousness, emotional, sadness), cognitive symptoms (mental fogginess, slowness), and symptoms of hyperacusis (sensitivity to light, sensitivity to noise) tended to cluster together across participants. Person-specific analytic techniques revealed a number of idiosyncratic features of post-concussion symptomatology. We propose applying this framework to future research to better understand individual differences in concussion recovery.

