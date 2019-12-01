SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang Q, Sun M, Lv H, Lu P, Ma C, Liu Y, Liu S, Tong H, Hu Z, Gao Y. Toxicon 2020; 174: 43-47.

Affiliation

Department of Nephrology, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University (Qingdao), Qingdao, China. Electronic address: gaoyanxia31@163.com.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.toxicon.2019.12.156

PMID

31989928

Abstract

Amanita fuliginea (A. fuliginea) poisoning is an uncommon and potentially fatal amatoxin exposure. We present 3 cases of severe A. fuliginea poisoning associated with thrombocytopenia in China. Three patients consumed foraged A. fuliginea and developed nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. They were transferred from primary clinics to our hospital 19-39 h after mushroom ingestion. They all presented with acute hepatic injury, coagulopathy, thrombocytopenia (6-41 × 109/L), and positive fecal occult blood. Intravenous fluids and antioxidants were administered immediately after admission. Fibrinogen and platelets were given to patients A, B and C. Patient A developed fulminant liver failure and died on day 5 after mushroom exposure. Patients B and C recovered and were discharged on days 11 and 9, respectively. The main targets of A. fuliginea poisoning are the liver and digestive tract. To our knowledge this is the first report of thrombocytopenia associated with A. fuliginea ingestion.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Acute liver failure; Amanita fuliginea; Thrombocytopenia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print