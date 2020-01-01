SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xiao Y, He L, Chang W, Zhang S, Wang R, Chen X, Li X, Wang Z, Risch HA. Ann. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Chronic Disease Epidemiology, Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, CT. Electronic address: harvey.risch@yale.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.annepidem.2019.12.014

PMID

31992492

Abstract

PURPOSE: This population-based cross-sectional study describes self-harm (SH) behaviors and associated factors in 2898 Chinese left-behind children (LBC).

METHODS: Descriptive statistics were used to present and compare the distributional characteristics of SH behaviors. Binary and ordinal logistic-regression models for survey data were applied to explore associated factors of SH.

RESULTS: Among the LBC, 48% (95% CI: 42%-54%) reported SH behaviors. SH was prominently associated with suicidal ideation. Boys, junior high-school students, and LBC whose fathers were poorly educated were observed to have higher prevalence of SH. Boys, local ethnic minorities, junior high-school students, and LBC whose fathers were comparatively well educated were observed to be at increased risk of more medically serious SH behaviors.

CONCLUSIONS: SH is a substantial public health problem among rural Chinese LBC. Targeted intervention measures should be developed to reduce future suicide risk.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Association; Left-behind children; Self-harm; Suicidal ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print