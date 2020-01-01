Abstract

PURPOSE: This population-based cross-sectional study describes self-harm (SH) behaviors and associated factors in 2898 Chinese left-behind children (LBC).



METHODS: Descriptive statistics were used to present and compare the distributional characteristics of SH behaviors. Binary and ordinal logistic-regression models for survey data were applied to explore associated factors of SH.



RESULTS: Among the LBC, 48% (95% CI: 42%-54%) reported SH behaviors. SH was prominently associated with suicidal ideation. Boys, junior high-school students, and LBC whose fathers were poorly educated were observed to have higher prevalence of SH. Boys, local ethnic minorities, junior high-school students, and LBC whose fathers were comparatively well educated were observed to be at increased risk of more medically serious SH behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: SH is a substantial public health problem among rural Chinese LBC. Targeted intervention measures should be developed to reduce future suicide risk.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en