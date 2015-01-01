Abstract

Nowadays, the focus on the development of assistive devices just for people with mobility disorders has shifted towards enhancing physical abilities of able-bodied humans. As a result, the interest in the design of cheap and soft wearable exoskeletons (called exosuits) is distinctly growing. In this paper, a passive lower limb exosuit with two biarticular variable stiffness elements is introduced. These elements are in parallel to the hamstring muscles of the leg and controlled based on a new version of the FMCH (force modulated compliant hip) control framework in which the force feedback is replaced by the length feedback (called LMCH). The main insight to employ leg length feedback is to develop a passive exosuit. Fortunately, similar to FMCH, the LMCH method also predicts human-like balance control behaviours, such as the VPP (virtual pivot point) phenomenon, observed in human walking. Our simulation results, using a neuromuscular model of human walking, demonstrate that this method could reduce the metabolic cost of human walking by 10%. Furthermore, to validate the design and simulation results, a preliminary version of this exosuit comprised of springs with constant stiffness was built. An experiment with eight healthy subjects was performed. We made a comparison between the walking experiments while the exosuit is worn but the springs were slack and those when the appropriate springs were contributing. It shows that passive biarticular elasticity can result in a metabolic reduction of 14.7 $pm$ 4.27%. More importantly, compared to unassisted walking (when exosuit is not worn), such a passive device can reduce walking metabolic cost by 4.68 $pm$ 4.24%.



