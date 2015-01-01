|
Lee KH, Xu H, Wu B. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e114.
New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York, NY, USA.
PMID
31992264
BACKGROUND: Quality of life (QoL) is an important component of individuals' general well-being, particularly in older adults. However, factors influencing QoL among older adults in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) have not been fully examined. Furthermore, the role of gender differences in relation to QoL in multiple LMICs has also not been examined in detail.
Gender inequality; Low- and middle-income country; Older adults; Quality of life