|
Citation
|
Shapiro AL, Ziehl D. Cureus 2019; 11(12): e6435.
|
Affiliation
|
Emergency Medicine, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, Fort Sam Houston, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31993272
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Accidental finger sticks with EpiPens and EpiPen Jr (epinephrine auto-injectors) are a very real hazard in those who carry them and their families. The most feared complications are digital ischemia and necrosis; however, long-term adverse effects are extremely rare. Treatment for a finger stick is controversial, ranging from intra-arterial inj--ections of vasodilating agents to topical vasodilators to conservative management. We report a pediatric patient suffering from an EpiPen Jr accidental stick to the distal first digit who was successfully managed in a conservative fashion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
digit; epinephrine; finger; ischemia