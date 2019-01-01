SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shapiro AL, Ziehl D. Cureus 2019; 11(12): e6435.

Affiliation

Emergency Medicine, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, Fort Sam Houston, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.6435

PMID

31993272

PMCID

PMC6970458

Abstract

Accidental finger sticks with EpiPens and EpiPen Jr (epinephrine auto-injectors) are a very real hazard in those who carry them and their families. The most feared complications are digital ischemia and necrosis; however, long-term adverse effects are extremely rare. Treatment for a finger stick is controversial, ranging from intra-arterial inj--ections of vasodilating agents to topical vasodilators to conservative management. We report a pediatric patient suffering from an EpiPen Jr accidental stick to the distal first digit who was successfully managed in a conservative fashion.

Copyright © 2019, Shapiro et al.


Language: en

Keywords

digit; epinephrine; finger; ischemia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print