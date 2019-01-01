Abstract

Accidental finger sticks with EpiPens and EpiPen Jr (epinephrine auto-injectors) are a very real hazard in those who carry them and their families. The most feared complications are digital ischemia and necrosis; however, long-term adverse effects are extremely rare. Treatment for a finger stick is controversial, ranging from intra-arterial inj--ections of vasodilating agents to topical vasodilators to conservative management. We report a pediatric patient suffering from an EpiPen Jr accidental stick to the distal first digit who was successfully managed in a conservative fashion.



