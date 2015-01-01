Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the prevalence and factors associated with driving under the influence of alcohol (DUIA) in Brazil, according to macroregion.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted using data from individuals aged 18 years or older who participated in the 2013 National Health Survey in Brazil. Subjects were selected by probabilistic sampling and interviewed through home visits. Prevalence of DUIA was estimated according to the number of drivers and/or motorcyclists who reported consuming alcohol in the previous 30 days (n = 9537). Poisson regression was used to analyze the factors associated with DUIA to Brazil and in each macroregion of the country.



RESULTS: The prevalence of DUIA was 27.5%, 29.4%, 29.6%, 22.9%, and 20.8% in the North, Northeast, Central-West, South, and Southeast macroregions, respectively. The overall prevalence of Brazil was 24.3%. In most macroregions, the main predictors of DUIA were male sex, high educational level, living in outside the capital or metropolitan regions (other regions), and binge drinking in the previous 30 days. Depression was a predictor in Brazil and two macroregions.



CONCLUSION: A high prevalence of DUIA was observed in Brazil, especially in the Central-West, Northeast and, North macro-regions. Factors associated with DUIA can be incorporated to develop effective interventions to reduce this behavior in Brazil.

