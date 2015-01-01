Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We aimed to analyze the effects of multi-domain attention training on alertness, sustained attention, and visual-spatial attention in older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI).



DESIGN: Two-arm, parallel group, double-blind randomized controlled trial. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Seventy-eight older adults with MCI (mean age: 79.5 ± 7.9 years) from retirement centers and community housing for the elderly. INTERVENTION: The participants were randomly assigned to an experimental group (multi-domain attention training, n = 39) or an active control group (n = 39). Both groups underwent training sessions for 45 minutes three times per week for 6 weeks (18 sessions total). MEASURES: The main efficacy indicator was alertness (Trail Making Test Part B), sustained attention (Digit Vigilance Test), and visual-spatial attention (Trail Making Test Part A). The secondary outcome indicators were other cognitive functions (MMSE and MoCA subscale). Measurements were obtained pretest, posttest, and at 3 and 6 months after training.



RESULTS: The results were analyzed by a generalized estimating equation (GEE), which indicated that attention outcomes (alertness, sustained attention and visual-spatial attention) of the experimental group did not improve after training. However, the experimental group displayed a significant improvement in the attention, memory, and orientation of MMSE and MoCA subscales over a period of 6 months and also showed superior results compared to the control group.



CONCLUSIONS: Multi-domain attention training demonstrated improved alertness and visual-spatial attention for posttest-after 6 months. We also outline potential future advances in attention training for improving attention in older adults with MCI.



