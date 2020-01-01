Abstract

As suicide attempts pose major risk for future suicide death, understanding the underlying factors of suicide attempts and suicidal behaviour is an important mental health imperative. The aim of this study was to examine suicide attempts with a special focus on the intention. A total of 2540 discharge summaries were collected between 2009 and 2011 in Miskolc, Hungary, and a content analysis was conducted. Data regarding the method, the reason for suicide attempts, the amount, the source, and the type of the medication taken were examined. Deliberate self-poisoning was the most frequent method (73.8%) committed with more than 200 different types of drugs. 40.5% of the patients attempted suicide with an intent to die, whilst 35.6% of the patients wanted to escape from an unbearable situation. Older age groups, greater amount of taken pills, and affective disorders were associated with self-reported serious intention to die. Our findings should be taken into consideration when monitoring drugs for older patients with depressive disorders.



