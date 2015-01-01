|
Citation
Firoozfar F, Saghafipour A, Jesri N. Iran. J. Public Health 2019; 48(12): 2140-2153.
Affiliation
Remote Sensing & GIS Center, Shahid Beheshti University, Tehran, Iran.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
31993382
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The scorpions have enjoyed medical importance from ancient times because of their morphological structure and venom. The identification of the species of these arthropods has been more emphasized than any other aspects. The purpose of this study was to determine scorpion's fauna and mortality rates of their victims as reported in Iran.
Language: en
Keywords
Iran; Mortality; Scorpions; Spacial distribution