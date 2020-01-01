|
Citation
|
Djonlagic I, Guo M, Igue M, Malhotra A, Stickgold R. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Center for Sleep and Cognition, Department of Psychiatry, Beth Israel Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Sleep Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31992413
|
Abstract
|
STUDY OBJECTIVES: The clinical importance of obstructive sleep apnea, which can be prevalent during REM sleep, is unclear. The present study examines the effect of REM-related obstructive sleep apnea on motor memory consolidation as well as on mood states.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
OSA; REM sleep; emotional health; lung; sleep-dependent memory consolidation