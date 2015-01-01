Abstract

AIM: In the present study, we aimed to characterise changes in functional brain networks in individuals who had sustained uncomplicated mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). We assessed the progression of these changes into the chronic phase. We also attempted to explore how these changes influenced the severity of post-concussion symptoms as well as the cognitive profile of the patients.



METHODS: A total of 65 patients were prospectively recruited for an advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan within 7 days of sustaining mTBI. Of these, 25 were reassessed at 6 months post injury. Differences in functional brain networks were analysed between cases and age- and sex-matched healthy controls using independent component analysis of resting-state functional MRI.



RESULTS: Our study revealed reduced functional connectivity in multiple networks, including the anterior default mode network, central executive network, somato-motor and auditory network in patients who had sustained mTBI. A negative correlation between network connectivity and severity of post-concussive symptoms was observed. Follow-up studies performed 6 months after injury revealed an increase in network connectivity, along with an improvement in the severity of post-concussion symptoms. Neurocognitive tests performed at this time point revealed a positive correlation between the functional connectivity and the test scores, along with a persistence of negative correlation between network connectivity and post-concussive symptom severity.



CONCLUSION: Our results suggest that uncomplicated mTBI is associated with specific abnormalities in functional brain networks that evolve over time and may contribute to the severity of post-concussive symptoms and cognitive deficits.

Language: en