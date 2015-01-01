|
Citation
Safety (Basel) 2020; 6(1): e4.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Since publication, we have investigated more closely the ethical procedures associated with the title article [1]. Research involve human participants typically requires ethical approval before it is carried out. Although surveys are exempt in some jurisdictions, for this paper our further investigations revealed concerns about how participants were recruited, whether they were informed that they were taking part in a piece of research, how and where the research was conducted, and about inclusion of survey questions related to the use of illegal substances.
Language: en
Keywords
