Abstract

The purpose of this study was to construct the drivers' speeding habit scale (SHS). 12 items of Self-Report Habit Index (Verplanken&Orbell,2003) measuring habit strength were translated to Japanese and their expressions were modified to measure speeding habit. All data were obtained by several internet survey. Participants' ages ranged from 18 to 69. The SHS had highly internal consistency and moderately-sized test-retest reliability. The SHS correlated strongly with psychological variables which affect speeding. Cluster analysis founded that the cluster with strongest speeding habit was showed highest frequency of traffic violation. The SHS may be useful as an assessment tool of drivers.





本研究の目的はドライバーの速度超過運転の習慣強度を質問紙法によって測定する尺度(SHS) を構成 することである.種々の習慣に利用可能な Verplanken&Orbel(2003)の SRHI を速度超過運転習慣の強度測定 用に修正・変更した.18 歳~68 歳のドライバーを対象にしたインターネット調査データを分析した結果， 非常に高い内的整合性信頼性係数及び中程度の再検査信頼性係数(2 カ月間隔)を得た.SHS と関連が予想 される変数との相関分析も整合的な結果であった.クラスター分析で得られた最も習慣強度が強い群は，最 も違反回数が多かった.SHS は研究用だけでなく，ドライバーのアセスメントツールとしても有用であると 考えられる.

Language: ja