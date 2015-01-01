|
Citation
|
Higashi M. Traffic Sci. 2020; 50(1): 49-57.
|
Vernacular Title
|
速度超過運転習慣尺度の構成
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Traffic Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study was to construct the drivers' speeding habit scale (SHS). 12 items of Self-Report Habit Index (Verplanken&Orbell,2003) measuring habit strength were translated to Japanese and their expressions were modified to measure speeding habit. All data were obtained by several internet survey. Participants' ages ranged from 18 to 69. The SHS had highly internal consistency and moderately-sized test-retest reliability. The SHS correlated strongly with psychological variables which affect speeding. Cluster analysis founded that the cluster with strongest speeding habit was showed highest frequency of traffic violation. The SHS may be useful as an assessment tool of drivers.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
driver; habit; questionnaire; scale construction; Speeding