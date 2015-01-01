Abstract

Recently the demand for rental cars has been increasing at tourist destinations in Japan, therefore causing an increase in the number of traffic accidents triggered by the tourist. This study aims to identify the traffic accident characteristics of foreign visitors by applying a statistical comparison of the composition ratio of traffic accidents' attribution among Japanese drivers, the foreign drivers with Japanese drivers' license, and the foreign drivers with international or foreign drivers' license. The common characteristics of traffic accidents among foreign rent-a-car users, and the characteristics of Korean, Taiwanese, and Hong Kong drivers whose number is increasing in Japan are revealed.



近年，訪日外国人レンタカー利用者の増加に伴い，訪日外国人レンタカー利用者の事故件数が増加し ている.本研究では，訪日外国人レンタカー利用者の事故特性を把握するために，利用可能な事故統計 を用い，日本人および日本の免許証を有する外国人とそれ以外の免許を有する外国人の交通事故の項目 別の構成比を統計的に比較した.その結果，日本人と比較した際に訪日外国人レンタカー利用者に共通 する事故の特徴，および近年，急激に増加している韓国人，台湾人，香港人レンタカー利用者の事故の 特性を明らかにした.

Language: ja