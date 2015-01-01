|
Citation
|
Yoh K, Doi K. Traffic Sci. 2020; 50(1): 41-48.
|
Vernacular Title
|
事故統計を用いた訪日外国人レンタカー利用者の 交通事故特性の基礎的分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Traffic Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recently the demand for rental cars has been increasing at tourist destinations in Japan, therefore causing an increase in the number of traffic accidents triggered by the tourist. This study aims to identify the traffic accident characteristics of foreign visitors by applying a statistical comparison of the composition ratio of traffic accidents' attribution among Japanese drivers, the foreign drivers with Japanese drivers' license, and the foreign drivers with international or foreign drivers' license. The common characteristics of traffic accidents among foreign rent-a-car users, and the characteristics of Korean, Taiwanese, and Hong Kong drivers whose number is increasing in Japan are revealed.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
accident statistic; car rentals; foreigner; traffic accidents; レンタカー; 事故統計; 交通事故; 訪日外国人