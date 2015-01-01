SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kosuge H. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2018; 18(1): 3-8.

高齢歩行者の交通事故未然防止 高齢期の交通行動と情報処理特性に向けた事故分析

10.24597/jcts.18.1_3

Human characteristics of both drivers and pedestrians have been taken into consideration in analyzing pedestrian accidents. Safety behaviors of people involved in traffic accidents are affected by factors related to information processing such as the input, processing, and the output of external information. An age-related decline and developmental changes in information processing strategies have been assumed in the background to traffic behaviors resulting in accidents involving elderly pedestrians. It is suggested that the psychological background of the older people including their information processing characteristics should be considered when analyzing elderly pedestrians' behaviors in future measures for preventing traffic accidents in older adults.

これまで、歩行者事故の分析では、運転者側と歩行者側の人間特性を考慮した分析がなされてきた。人間の安全行動には外界情報の入力・処理・出力といった情報処理過程がかかわり、高齢歩行者の事故にいたる交通行動の背景には、加齢に伴い低下した情報処理能力やその方略の発達的変化も考えられる。今後、より効果的な高齢歩行者の未然防止対策を検討していくには、高齢期の情報処理特性といった心理背景にも焦点を当て、高齢歩行者の行動を分析していく必要がある。


accident analysis; characteristics of information processing; elderly pedestrians; prevention; 事故分析; 情報処理特性; 未然防止; 高齢歩行者

